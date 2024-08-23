Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 1.8%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $265.59 and last traded at $263.36. 1,404,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,543,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,437,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,437,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,620,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,974 shares of company stock valued at $33,440,920 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

