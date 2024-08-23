San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 7.8 %

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 466.64% and a net margin of 82.97%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 19,531.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

