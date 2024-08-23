San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 7.8 %
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 466.64% and a net margin of 82.97%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.
