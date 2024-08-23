Sarah Blanchard Sells 45,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 858,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,799. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 6,957.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Udemy in the second quarter worth $93,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

