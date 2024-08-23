Sarah Blanchard Sells 45,000 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $362,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,001,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of UDMY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. 858,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,799. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.01.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
