Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.5 %

ADBE traded down $8.35 on Thursday, hitting $557.44. 1,627,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,243. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.42 and its 200-day moving average is $521.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.