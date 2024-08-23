Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives $14.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 148.67 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

In other news, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, Director Steven Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,924 shares in the company, valued at $682,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,433.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,038 shares of company stock valued at $922,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

