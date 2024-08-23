SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after acquiring an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 375,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 874.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 141,127 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

