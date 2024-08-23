Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) PT Raised to $163.00 at B. Riley

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Sezzle Stock Up 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

Sezzle stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.66. 40,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. Sezzle has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a market capitalization of $737.30 million and a P/E ratio of 56.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,374,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,936 shares of company stock worth $15,495,341 in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

