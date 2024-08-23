Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Shelf Drilling Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa, and North Sea. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells, and associated services using the rigs of the company's owned fleet and related equipment.

