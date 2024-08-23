Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut Shimmick from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Shimmick stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Shimmick has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shimmick by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Shimmick by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

