Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut Shimmick from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Shimmick
Shimmick Trading Up 0.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shimmick by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Shimmick by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
Shimmick Company Profile
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shimmick
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Trading Halts Explained
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.