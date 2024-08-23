Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.96.

TSE SKE opened at C$10.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.64. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

