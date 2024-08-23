Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Issues Earnings Results

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter. Smart Share Global had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.77%.

Smart Share Global Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EM opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.60. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.