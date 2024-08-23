Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Issues Earnings Results

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter. Smart Share Global had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.77%.
Smart Share Global Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE EM opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.60. Smart Share Global has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
Smart Share Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Share Global
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ross Stores Investors Win Big as Off-Price Retailers Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.