SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.75

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 29772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $494.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 320.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 41,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 16.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

