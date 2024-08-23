Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. Smith & Nephew comprises approximately 2.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Smith & Nephew worth $73,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $4,957,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

