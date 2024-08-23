Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Down 7.1%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 91,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Snipp Interactive Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.50.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

