Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $6.50

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday, August 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.15 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,434,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

