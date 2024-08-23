SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Shares Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BATS EMTL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.06. 4,190 shares of the stock were exchanged. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17.
SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Profile
The SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in investment grade and high-yield emerging market debt. EMTL was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.
