SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Sold by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,686,000 after buying an additional 616,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 148,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

