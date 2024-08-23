SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.81

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.81 and last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 1277502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 668,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

