SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.21. 8,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.