SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 9,097,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,608,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

