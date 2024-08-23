SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 2.3%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.11 and last traded at C$7.23. 485,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 592,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

