Stargate Finance Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $44.63 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is an Omnichain DeFi platform with STG as its native token. It’s the first to solve the bridging trilemma, providing Instant Guaranteed Finality, Native Assets, and Unified Liquidity. Stargate enables seamless cross-chain liquidity transfers and offers a governance token, veSTG, for STG token holders. The STG token allocation over three years is 17.5% for core contributors and investors each, with 65% for the community. The community share is split among launch, auction buyers, a Curve.fi pool, a post-launch bonding curve, emissions, and various DEXs. The remainder supports future community initiatives. Co-founded by Liat Sheba, Stargate is committed to facilitating single-transaction cross-chain liquidity transfers.”

