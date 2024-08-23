Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Steem has a market cap of $84.90 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,605,722 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

