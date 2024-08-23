StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $11.30 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.