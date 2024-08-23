StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
