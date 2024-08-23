StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comstock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Comstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comstock

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE LODE opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Comstock has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.63.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 474.79%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Research analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock by 19.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 219,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Comstock by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.