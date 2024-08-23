StockNews.com Downgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

NYSE JKS opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 161,888 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $4,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $3,023,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

