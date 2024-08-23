StockNews.com Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NDLS opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $99,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

