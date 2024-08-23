StockNews.com Downgrades NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) to Hold

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

