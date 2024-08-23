StockNews.com Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. Ternium has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Ternium will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Ternium by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,691,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter valued at $50,566,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ternium by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

