SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of MarineMax worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in MarineMax by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.84. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HZO

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.