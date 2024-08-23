SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Enviri worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Enviri by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 469,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enviri by 30.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVRI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. 23,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $930.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Enviri Co. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

Enviri Company Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

