SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Enviri worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Enviri by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 469,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enviri by 30.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
Enviri Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NVRI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. 23,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $930.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Enviri Co. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.79.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
