Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $223.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jake Himelstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Loreen M. Spencer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,266 shares in the company, valued at $95,911.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,972,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 103,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

