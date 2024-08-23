Susquehanna Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $130.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.32.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.7 %

BABA stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $96.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

