Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $4,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,557. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 721,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after purchasing an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 231.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 42.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 490,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

