Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.82

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.82 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 52198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sylvamo by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.