Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,175,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,057,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

