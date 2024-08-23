Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Raised by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,081,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

