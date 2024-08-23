TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 2,614,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,701,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.14 and a beta of 0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 569.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.