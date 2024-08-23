Target (NYSE:TGT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.89.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,434. Target has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.