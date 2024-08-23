Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $714.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 714 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 714 ($9.28), with a volume of 29893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.23).

The stock has a market cap of £423.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,371.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 675.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 614.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,619.05%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

