TD Cowen Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $55.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Shares of AAP opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $380,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 115.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 405,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 217,276 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.7% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 150.0% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

