Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.60.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
