Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.60.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$65.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.34. The firm has a market cap of C$33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.