Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.68

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.68 and last traded at $61.66, with a volume of 299696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 232.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,603 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 385,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 218,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,385,000 after buying an additional 96,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

