Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.24

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 17256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Separately, New Street Research raised Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

