Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.24

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 17256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, New Street Research raised Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA Company Profile
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.