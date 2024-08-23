Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.95.

TXN opened at $203.77 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.88. The company has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.66 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

