The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $346.47 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

