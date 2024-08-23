The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.97

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.97 and last traded at $147.26, with a volume of 71885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,618 shares of company stock worth $2,140,839. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

