The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GAB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 555,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

