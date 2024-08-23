The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Trading Down 1%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.60 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 165.60 ($2.15). 531,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 646,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20 ($2.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £836.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2,766.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. The Global Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

